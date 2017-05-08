In partnership with Burt’s Bees

With warmer temps on the horizon, sunscreen is officially back on my radar. But #realtalk: SPF is seriously important year-round. Most people don’t think they need UV protection in the colder months, but in reality, exposure to UV rays can be bad 365 days a year, especially when we aren’t thinking about the risks. And with ozone layer depletion, our skin is more vulnerable than ever, so it’s key to always use a good moisturizer with SPF.

Problem is, I find some creams with SPF can make my face a greasy, shiny mess. But Burt’s Bees Skin Nourishment SPF15 Day Lotion is lightweight, super creamy and leaves me feeling legit shine-free. This stuff is a great protective base for your everyday routine, and, when you’re heading out for a scorching day in the sun, you can build on that base with a higher SPF. The Burt’s Bees Day Lotion protects while improving my skin’s balance and moisture barrier plus it’s 99% natural and packed with antioxidants and essential amino acids.

I remember the days when I refused to wear sunscreen—it was way too oily for me, and it absolutely wasn’t going anywhere near my face (slight grease phobia over here). But as I get older—and wiser—I’ve embraced the importance of protecting my skin. I def don’t want to look 80 when I’m 40—it’s not a good look. So I’ve traded in my days of tanning oil for a way healthier beauty routine that always includes SPF lotion when I’m going outside. With my skin safely protected, this face is so ready for some sunshine.

