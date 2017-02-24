5 Hot, Hot Wedding Locations for 2017

Saint Lucia

The small Caribbean island is known for its picturesque Piton mountains and array of white, gold and black sand beaches. On its northern tip, the newly opened Royalton Saint Lucia Resort and Spa offers a scenic spot for your ceremony, whether you pick the golden-sand beach or the sky terrace. If you’re looking for a kids-free event, book into the adjacent adults-only Hideaway for ultimate R&R.

Dominican Republic

This vacay hot spot is known for serving up fun-filled winter escapes, making it ideal for action-packed weddings. Right in the ultra-popular Punta Cana, the all-inclusive Riu Palace Bavaro has a wide range of packages, reception spots (including fancy ballrooms and the white-sand Arena Gorda beach), and options for entertainment and décor. With access to amenities at three neighbouring resorts—including a new water park—guests of all ages will have plenty to do leading up to the special day.

Cuba

Here’s one for Bach Nation: remember the stunning proposal site on The Bachelorette Canada, where Jasmine Lorimer gave Kevin Wendt the final rose as the sun set over an Atlantic Ocean backdrop? (We do—we hit that beach right after!) It all went down at Varadero’s Royalton Hicacos, an adults-only resort perfect for intimate weddings. Feeling butterflies ahead of the main event? With Bali beds, a swim-up bar or at the recently renovated jazz club, you’ll have no problem finding your chill.

Jamaica

With delicious food and stunning surroundings, the Caribbean country is made for weddings—particularly the Instagrammable kind. Along beloved Montego Bay sits the new Royalton Blue Waters resort, offering access to the chill Lazy River for water-loving family and friends and free Wi-Fi for those who can’t be without their devices. On-site tennis courts, water sports, a gym and spa mean easy access to pre- and post-wedding amenities and, with 11 restaurants options (including an authentic jerk hut and bookable Chef’s Table), your guests will never go hungry.

Mexico

Cancun might be your go-to for winter getaways, but its coastline packs plenty of resorts just right for tying the knot, too. A sharp change from the party scene, the vibe at the Sensatori Azul Riviera Cancun is particularly kid-friendly, ideal for those of your guests who are bringing along kiddos. The Nickelodeon Experience lets children and teens meet their fave characters but don’t worry, there’s plenty to experience for the grown-ups, including two-person Jacuzzis and private balconies—hello, honeymooners! The onsite Vassa Spa has a special bridal treatment room for primping with your girls, while the groom’s Ritual package serves up a massage and facial to get him ready, too.