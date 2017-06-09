Now that warmer temps are (finally!) coming, it’s time to get your summer wardrobe in order. If you don’t want look like a sweaty mess for the next few months—but still want to look socially acceptable–we suggest stocking up on t-shirt dresses.

You know those oversized shirts you reserve for sleeping or working out in? T-shirt dresses are basically that, except cute. They’re easy-breezy, crazy comfortable and the most fuss-free dresses you’ll own.

These throw-it-on-and-go staples take zero effort when getting ready in the morning. Keep it casual with a pair of sneakers or slides, or dress it up with heels; anything goes. Come fall, keep your t-shirt dress on high rotation by layering a jacket on top or wearing it over a pair of trousers (trust).

Scroll through our picks of the cutest and most comfortable t-shirt dresses you’ll seriously want to live in all summer long.

