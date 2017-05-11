20 Killer Swimsuits Under $20—That Look Anything But Cheap

With warmer weather just around the corner, it’s time to stock up on summer essentials cute dresses, open-toe shoes (at last!), colourful accessories and, of course, swimwear.

If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a new suit (or ten), shop these affordable options instead. From cute high-waisted bottoms to cheeky peek-a-boo tops, you’ll score big on these swimsuits under $20.

Simons Simons south beach crisscross strappy-back bralette top, $20, simons.ca

