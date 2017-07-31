Keep Cool and Still Look Like a Boss in These Office-Approps Summer Outfits

Cute summer work clothes can be hard to come by—traditional suiting is typically heavy and stiff, and your everyday summer outfits might be NSFW. But trust us, a happy medium does exist.

When it comes to dressing for the office in the middle of a heatwave, look for lightweight fabrics, breezy silhouettes and easy one-and-done pieces like a summer dress that won’t make you sweat buckets before you even step out the door. Our go-tos? Pleated midi-length skirts, airy dresses and blouses with flouncy ruffle details. Check out our gallery for more ideas!

Silk floral shirt-dress in black, $125, frankandoak.com

2. Michael Michael Kors cold-shoulder striped stretch-cotton blouse, $112, net-a-porter.com

3. WAYF wrap midi dress, $85, nordstrom.com

4. Adren blue floral t-shirt, $125, tedbaker.com

5. Vince Camuto stripe pleat jumpsuit, $169, nordstrom.com

6. Citron pleated skirt, $112, usa.tommy.com

7. Topshop ruffle trim gingham trousers, $75, thebay.com

8. Simi off white short-sleeve off white, $245, reiss.com

9. Ziva dress, $229, tigerofsweden.com

10. Embroidered blazer, $139, zara.com

11. Criss cross block heels, $91, loft.com

12. Wilfred Écoulement jumpsuit, $178, aritzia.com

13. Stripe ruffle-sleeve shift dress, $170, bananrepublic.gapcanada.ca

14. Striped wedge espadrille , $50, winners.ca

15. Tailored blazer in Italian Super 120s wool, $325, jcrew.com

16. Ruffle sleeve sweater, $104, anntaylor.com

17. Striped linen blazer, $170, shop.mango.com

18. Ruffled striped skirt, $70, shop.mango.com

19. Rayon sleeveless blouse, $20, uniqlo.com

20. Giselle gold leather sandals, $108, lintervalleshoes.com

21. Icōne mandarin collar fluid blouse, $59, simons.ca

22. Stonli shirt, $130, clubmonaco.ca

23. Zusien-N pumps, $65, aldoshoes.com

24. Trousers, $60, hm.com

25. Striped linen blend shirt dress, $140, rw-co.com Next

