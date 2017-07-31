Keep Cool and Still Look Like a Boss in These Office-Approps Summer Outfits

Your Monday-to-Friday just got so much chicer

Cute summer work clothes can be hard to come by—traditional suiting is typically heavy and stiff, and your everyday summer outfits might be NSFW. But trust us, a happy medium does exist.

When it comes to dressing for the office in the middle of a heatwave, look for lightweight fabrics, breezy silhouettes and easy one-and-done pieces like a summer dress that won’t make you sweat buckets before you even step out the door. Our go-tos? Pleated midi-length skirts, airy dresses and blouses with flouncy ruffle details. Check out our gallery for more ideas!

Silk floral shirt-dress in black, $125, frankandoak.com

