Keep Cool and Still Look Like a Boss in These Office-Approps Summer Outfits

Cute summer work clothes can be hard to come by—traditional suiting is typically heavy and stiff, and your everyday summer outfits might be NSFW. But trust us, a happy medium does exist.
When it comes to dressing for the office in the middle of a heatwave, look for lightweight fabrics, breezy silhouettes and easy one-and-done pieces like a summer dress that won’t make you sweat buckets before you even step out the door. Our go-tos? Pleated midi-length skirts, airy dresses and blouses with flouncy ruffle details. Check out our gallery for more ideas!