It’s here! It’s finally here! After scouring the runway for the hottest trends and looking to street style stars for inspo, we bring to you 100 fabulous summer shoes (that you can start wearing now).

This year, the trends are all over the map. There are the clean and minimalist styles like simple slides, suede mules and pastel sneakers that will make an impact in their own, subtle way. And then there are the over-the-top embellished (think pom-poms, studs and embroidery) and crazy-cool statement heels that are nothing like your ordinary stilettos.

So go ahead and fall in love (100 times over) with our fave summer shoes to shop rn.

