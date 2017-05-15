We love a no-fuss, one-step outfit that you can just throw on and look great in. Summer midi dresses tick that box (and more). The perfect length for day or night, midi dresses are an ultra-flattering option for all body types. Not too short and not too long, you can wear a midi to any occasion. Pair with a chic pair of sneakers for a casual weekend look, or top off with strappy stilettos for a summer wedding.

Below, 42 summer midi dresses, from flirty, floral frocks to simple tee styles that’ll take you from work to the weekend.

Mango Metallic Striped Dress, $90, mango.com

