21 Sunny Summer Hats You’ll Want to Wear Beyond Just the Beach

Protect your skin from the blazing sun this summer with these v. cute and v. functional sun hats

While wearing SPF in the summer is a given, sometimes you need a little shade for those super-hot days. Enter: summer hats. The right one can add a chic touch to any outfit.

Whether you’re going camping (read: glamping), hitting up the beach or running errands in town, a cute sun hat can elevate your outfit while shielding you from the sun’s harmful rays. From brightly coloured floppy hats to styles with embroidery and pompoms, here are our favourite picks to get you through this summer in style.

Asos

Fedora hat with pom pom trim, $34, asos.com

