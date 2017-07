The Best Summer Denim Steals to Shop Now

Who says you have to ditch denim just because it’s summer? Not us! While this go-to fabric is a fall/winter staple, you can still rock it in the summer (even in sky-high temps). Think denim dresses, jumpsuits, tanks—and the list goes on.

From cute, casual rompers you can wear for an afternoon of park hangs to throw-on-and-go dresses, we’ve rounded up some of our fave summer denim pieces for you to shop right now below.

Zara Bejewelled Embroidered Skirt, $46, zara.com

