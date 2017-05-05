Frayed Denim

The frayed, raw-edge denim trend may have started last year, but this spring, undone hems are the hottest way to wear your denim in every shape and form. Designers are taking a lax approach when it comes to finishing touches on high-waisted jeans, miniskirts, jackets and dresses. Worn on their own, pieces feel fresh, but advanced sartorialists should opt for a denim-on-denim outfit like Miranda Kerr’s chic Canadian tuxedo (see above) to really make a statement.

Patchwork Denim

The supermodel off-duty uniform has been well-documented by the fashion set. The formula is simple: jeans, a fitted black, white or grey tee and a leather jacket. This spring, the uniform may not have changed, but models like Gigi and Bella Hadid have been seen wearing two-tone, patch-work denim pants. Designers Antonio Marras, Tommy Hilfiger and Verdad also showed colourblocked, decoupage denim on the spring catwalks. The key to sewing or shopping for patchwork pieces? Keep shapes clean and geometric for a more elegant overall look.

Embellished Denim

When it comes to personal style, nonchalance is usually a given when creating winning off-duty looks. That was until designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen and Peter Pilotto sent models down the spring runways wearing all manner of embellished, embroidered and gussied-up denim. Rita Ora, Rihanna and Beyoncé – all of whom have made exuberance their calling card – have been spotted wearing variations of this embellished trend. From brightly embroidered blooms to all-over rhinestones and dainty pearl appliqués, the style direction is clear: indulge in pieces that invigorate and inspire you.

Faded Denim

Super pale, barely there blue washes are a great alternative to classic indigo denim for warm-weather months. Fear not, these muted, sun-bleached shades are a far cry from the stark acid-wash denim of the ‘80s and can be worn with everything from soft pastels to vivid prints or crisp black-and-white separates. Wear a pale denim button up with a darker pair of jeans for a flattering all-over look or add a faded accessory to your outfit to inject a subtle lightness.

Vintage-Inspired Denim

As one of fashion’s most enduring fabrics, denim has been styled in virtually every trend, cut and wash over the years. This season, a wave of nostalgia washes over fashion and vintage-inspired silhouettes (or well-worn pieces unearthed from your grandmother’s wardrobe) return to the spotlight. The key to rocking these versatile separates is to restyle them, as many ways as possible, with clean, modern accessories, tops or bottoms for a dynamic, contemporary look.

