Track pants are back, the beret is back, and yes, retro sunglasses are definitely in. These throwback styles come in many shapes, sizes and tints, harkening back to every decade since the ’50s. And with celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wearing them on repeat, you know they’ll be huge this summer. Check out our fave options below at every price point—from every decade.

1 of 13 Previous Next Tumblr

’50s: Westward Leaning Vanguard 11, $325, clubmonaco.ca

Related:

20 New Spring Scents to Lift Your Mood Right Now

Here’s the First Teaser For Kylie Jenner’s New Reality Show

Lululemon’s New Enlite Bra Might Just Change the Way You Work Out