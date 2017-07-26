Now’s the Time to Check Out Your Basket at These Online Retailers

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The lousy exchange rate on our fave U.S. sites is usually the deciding factor that makes us rethink our impulse purchases when we see that crazy inflated bill in the checkout. Since the dollar has been on the rise, however, online shopping at some of our fave international brands is much more enjoyable, and not as harsh on our wallets. Click through the gallery below of our fave online shops, and treat yourself to a mini spree while the dollar is still soaring!