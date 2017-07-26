Now’s the Time to Check Out Your Basket at These Online Retailers

The Canadian loonie is up to 80 cents to the American dollar for the first time since 2015. So obviously that means now’s the time to pull the trigger on those online purchases that have been sitting in your basket for weeks.

The lousy exchange rate on our fave U.S. sites is usually the deciding factor that makes us rethink our impulse purchases when we see that crazy inflated bill in the checkout. Since the dollar has been on the rise, however, online shopping at some of our fave international brands is much more enjoyable, and not as harsh on our wallets. Click through the gallery below of our fave online shops, and treat yourself to a mini spree while the dollar is still soaring!

Dolce Dress in Buttercup, $248, thereformation.com

2. Babou Bag, $115, theloeil.com

3. Dolce & Gabbana Lion-Embossed Gold-Plated Drop Earrings, $682, modaoperandi.com

4. Blue V-Neck Bow Tie Crop Top, $36, frontrowshop.com

5. The Wide Leg Crop Pant, $85, everlane.com

6. Sapia Simone Costa Swimsuit in Palm Aqua, $298, n-duo-concept.com

7. Molly Goddard Pearle Shortsleeve Tee, $139, shop.doverstreetmarket.com

8. Richie Silk Dress, $338, us.acler.com.au

9. Huntville Lane Loreli Bag, $373, katespade.com

10. Pleated mesh Midi Skirt, $74, torrid.com

11. Black Mono Stripe Bardot Zip Back Top, $75, riverisland.com Next

