Kate Middleton’s Fave New Kicks Are Under $100

The Duchess isn’t a big spender when it comes to clothes, although she does have her fair share of designer duds. But check out her latest casual-chic, super comfy footwear choice that’ll only set you back 92 bucks

0

Kate Middleton sparks many a fashion trend (and inspires a lot of copycats), usually in the realm of evening gowns, ladylike coats and sensible pumps. But lately, she’s been spotted in something a little more wearable, and a lot more attainable: Superga’s Cotu Classic canvas sneaker.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 23: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the start of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon on April 23, 2017 in London, England. The Heads Together mental heath campaign, spearheaded by The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, is the marathon's 2017 Charity of the Year. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate and Will at the London Marathon. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kate wore her beloved sneakers on her and Prince William’s royal tour of Canada last year, and then again at the London Marathon last spring. Usually pairing them with skinny jeans, sweaters and cute coats, they’re the perfect casual-yet-polished shoe for Kate.

Click through the gallery below to check out Kate Middleton’s sneakers (and snag them for just $92), along with 14 other pairs of summer-ready white kicks.

1 of 15

Previous
Next

Superga

Cotu Classic sneaker, $92, nordstrom.com

Previous
Next

Related:
Kate Middleton’s Fave Face Oil Is (Finally) Available in Canada!
10 Paris Fashion Week Looks We Can Totally See Kate Middleton Wearing
Model-Approved Kicks: 22 Sneakers All the Cool Girls Are Wearing

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources