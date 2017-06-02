Kate Middleton sparks many a fashion trend (and inspires a lot of copycats), usually in the realm of evening gowns, ladylike coats and sensible pumps. But lately, she’s been spotted in something a little more wearable, and a lot more attainable: Superga’s Cotu Classic canvas sneaker.

Kate wore her beloved sneakers on her and Prince William’s royal tour of Canada last year, and then again at the London Marathon last spring. Usually pairing them with skinny jeans, sweaters and cute coats, they’re the perfect casual-yet-polished shoe for Kate.

Click through the gallery below to check out Kate Middleton’s sneakers (and snag them for just $92), along with 14 other pairs of summer-ready white kicks.

Superga Cotu Classic sneaker, $92, nordstrom.com

