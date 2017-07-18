Glossier Is *Finally* Shipping to Canada: See Every Product Here

Anyone with even a mild top shelfie voyeurism has been eagerly awaiting this day for three years: Glossier—the cult beauty brand founded by Into the Gloss boss Emily Weiss—is officially, *finally* shipping to Canada!

Known for its “skin first” approach, Glossier launched in New York in 2014 and almost immediately garnered a cult following obsessed with its gentle cleansers, dewy highlighter sticks and all-in-one eyebrow wands—not to mention its chic minimalist millennial pink packaging.

It was only a matter of time before we Canadians spied it all over our Insta feeds and had to get our hot little hands on it. But, unfortunately, the nascent company had yet to offer international shipping, so we resorted to trips to its Soho showroom any time we found ourselves in New York, or shipping products to American friends or P.O. boxes.

But the struggle is officially over! Glossier announced last week that it will be launching international shipping later this month, and that blessed day has arrived earlier than we expected! Starting today, you can add any product you want (aside from the Invisible Shield sunscreen, which will become available later this year) to your cart and receive them to your actual home address in a matter of days. #praisebe

If you’re living in Quebec, you’ll have to wait a few months longer, but the brand assures its French Canadian fans that shipping to the province will be a reality by the end of the year.

So, check out the full range of products below and shop them immeds! PLUS, TUNE IN TO OUR FACEBOOK LIVE AT 1 P.M. EST TODAY TO FOR A CHANCE TO WIN SOME GLOSSIER SKINCARE AND MAKEUP!

1 of 30 Previous Next Tumblr

Soothing Face Mist, $22, glossier.com

Related:

Millennial Pink is Here to Stay—Here’s How to Shop It Now

Shop Summer’s New Pretty, Glittery Eyeshadow Palettes

Say What? Your Perfect Nude Lipstick Colour Should Match Your Nips