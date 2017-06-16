27 Maxi-Dresses for Every Shape and Size

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maxi-dresses are a summer wardrobe staple. On hot, sticky summer days when you just want to lounge in your undergarments all day (no judgement), a breezy and flattering maxi-dress is the next best option.
If you don’t think you can pull off a maxi, think again. If you’re petite, look for a style that nips in at the waist to create length. If you’re plus, wrap maxi-dresses create shape and will show off your curves. For tall gals, look for details that show a little skin, like slits, cut-outs and off-the-shoulder necklines to break up the dress.
Here are our fave picks for cute and comfy maxi dresses you can wear all season long.