There is no denying that we love scoring a good deal or two, especially when it comes to designer items. So as you could imagine, we practically fell off our chairs when Designer Shoe Warehouse announced they’d be carrying new designer brands for less.

Just a few days ago DSW introduced Katy Perry and Jewel Badgley Mischka to their already stellar roster of brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Nike and Sam Edelman. They also launched Love by Moschino bags, priced at $200 (compared to the O.G. price tag of $475).

Click through the gallery below to see the amazing deals you can score and then run to a store nearest you and treat yourself!

Katy Perry The Thelma pumps in soft blue, $140, dsw.townshoes.ca

