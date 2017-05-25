If we were giving out awards for best denim style for 2017, jorts would win big. The unexpected knee-grazing jean shorts (hence jorts) have picked up serious street style cred thanks to celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian. The “ugly” denim trend (which is gaining momentum with wackier styles popping up daily) can be styled in tons of ways, too. You can wear your jorts loose and shredded for a ’90s grunge effect or skin tight and paired with a bodysuit for a more modern feel. If you’re into the idea, check out our options for cute jorts below.

1 of 14 Previous Next Tumblr

Agold X UO Jamie Longline Destroyed Short, $224, urbanoutfitters.com



Related:

Tried and True Tips for How to Find the Best Jeans for Your Curves

Real Talk, Here’s How to Rock the Season’s Best Bodysuits Right Now

55 Ways to Rock the Spring Shirt Trend Every Cool Girl Is Wearing