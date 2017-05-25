Behold: The Jorts You Never Knew You Needed

Knee-length jean shorts create a real divide, separating those who think they’re legit ugly and those think they’re cool-ugly. If you’re in the latter group (we are, too), here are 14 pairs to fall in love with

0

If we were giving out awards for best denim style for 2017, jorts would win big. The unexpected knee-grazing jean shorts (hence jorts) have picked up serious street style cred thanks to celebs like Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian. The “ugly” denim trend (which is gaining momentum with wackier styles popping up daily) can be styled in tons of ways, too. You can wear your jorts loose and shredded for a ’90s grunge effect or skin tight and paired with a bodysuit for a more modern feel. If you’re into the idea, check out our options for cute jorts below.

1 of 14

Previous
Next

Agold X UO

Jamie Longline Destroyed Short, $224, urbanoutfitters.com

Previous
Next

Related:
Tried and True Tips for How to Find the Best Jeans for Your Curves
Real Talk, Here’s How to Rock the Season’s Best Bodysuits Right Now
55 Ways to Rock the Spring Shirt Trend Every Cool Girl Is Wearing

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources