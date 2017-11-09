Couch Florals Are Happening—Here’s Where You Can Shop the Trend

Channel your inner Kim Kardashian circa the 2013 Met Gala (we *knew* she was onto something) and give these vintage-inspired florals a try

Vintage-inspired floral prints—sometimes affectionately referred to as couch florals—were spotted all summer on tons of easy-to-throw-on maxi dresses. And the trend is carrying through into colder weather—look for a darker base to your fall florals, and pair them with a chunky knit or bomber.

We’ve gathered 10 of our fave vintage floral pieces that you can pair with your fall closet staples that will take you into the holiday season in style.

Floral Patchwork Dress, $70, zara.com

