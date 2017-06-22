The Coolest Online Stores Killing It On Instagram

Remember the days when ebay and Etsy dominated affordable online shopping? There was just something special about sifting through a badass selection of apparel you couldn’t find anywhere else.

Then came Instagram boutiques, pages dedicated to making our online shopping experience easy breezy. Instead of wondering how to recreate an outfit you saw on Aimee Song (@songofstyle) or Shionna Turini (@Shionat) these IG accounts had all the details on where to buy a great carbon copy.

A few short years later, these boutiques have become household names bigger than the retail stores you grew up shopping. The key to their success: taping into exactly what celebrities (and their stylists) are searching for—as well as making sure us normal folks can actually afford it.

Here are five online shopping treasures proving that the Insta boutique is still going strong.

The first celeb to wear Sabo Skirt was Vanessa Hudgens. Shortly after, Gigi Hadid, Romee Strijd, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato were seen repping the Aussie brand. It wasn’t easy for the former fashion students behind the brand to break into the celebrity market—it took being at the right place at the right time for their boutique to attract its 1.6 million supporters. Shop foolproof summer wear styles from off-the-shoulder tops to flowy rompers for under $100.

Sorella means “sister” in Italian, which owner Heather Sanders wanted her customers to feel like, especially because her squad (which includes Kylie Jenner) is so tight. As a sexy tomboy herself, Heather created the perfect place for ladies to experiment with urban style. The five words she uses to describe the brand are young, fresh, edgy, diverse and chic. The IG store has a strong Tumblr influence, carrying sweat suits, retro tees and unitards.

If you follow accounts like @fashionbombdaily or @theshaderoom you’ve seen a Nova ad or two on your timeline. Richard Saghian built an entire fashion business by recruiting thousands of style influencers to post their new ‘fits all over the ‘gram. Their ongoing social campaign picked up 8 million followers who tap into daily discount codes shared by bloggers and reality stars like Amrezi, Cardi B, La La Anthony and Amber Rose. Their focus is on hosting a shop where all body shapes can purchase trendy pieces in their size. Prices range from $10 to $150 and no higher.

If you want to steal the look of celebs like Keke Palmer or Naya Rivera then this is your store. Inspired by iconic women with killer curves, 24-year-old boutique founder Conna Walker wanted women to feel sexy and powerful simultaneously. With a 1.2 million IG following, HOCB is known for bodycon dresses, sleek coordinates, luxe bodysuits and racy gowns. Everything on the website is designed from their London studio. The best part is nothing is priced over $260!

Just like its name suggests, this boutique stocks everything that is trending in fast fashion. Crowd-pleasers are T-shirt dress, jumpsuits and bralettes. Founded by English businessman, Umar Kamani (the son of Boohoo.com founder Mahmud Kamani), Pretty Little Things is carrying on the retail fashion legacy Boohoo stirred up in the e-commerce world.

