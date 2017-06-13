Canadian Swimwear Brands to Add to Your Wish List Stat

It turns out that some of the best swimwear brands are from right here in Canada! Here are our favourite brands to shop now

Now that swim season is officially upon us (yay!) it’s time to stock up on suits. Did you know that some of our fave swimwear brands are located right here in Canada?

We highlight the best Canadian swimwear companies killing it in the business right now, from Vancouver to Toronto to Montreal. There’s something for everyone and at every price point, whether you’re looking for a style that’s cute and classic, or OTT and trendy.

Here are eleven swimwear brands you’ll want to shop now.

June Swimwear

Why We Love Them: This Montreal-based brand (founded by three women named Julie!) makes stylish swimsuits in great colours and prints that are affordable.

What to Buy: This reversible one piece from their upcoming collab with artist Jason Cantoro, available at Simons on June 15

Price Range: $60-$120

