Celebrate Canada Day With 150 Cool (Not Kitschy) Canadian Buys

Canada is celebrating a milestone—150 years since Confederation, to be exact. In honour of this event, brands both homegrown and from abroad are creating a slew of limited-edition Canadiana that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Fancy a pair of customizable glasses from Holt Renfrew, designed and made in PEI? Or how about a limited-edition Canada 150 Hermès scarf?

We’ve collected all these specialty items to shop right here. Plus, we’ve rounded out our list with plenty of crowd-pleasing iconic Canadian favourites, like a striped blanket from Hudson’s Bay, a logo sweat suit from Roots and some homegrown indie beauty brands that are on our radar, like Binu-Binu soaps and Poetic Blends face oils.

Scroll through the gallery below for all our awesome 150 picks. HBD, Canada!

1 of 150 Previous Next Tumblr

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Flag Red, $30, sephora.ca



Related:

The Most Beautiful Beaches Across Canada

Ryan Reynolds vs. Ryan Gosling: Let’s Settle This Once and For All

The Best Parks and Retreats for Camping Your Way Across Canada

This post is part of The Canada Project, a representative survey of Canadians from across the country. You can find out more right here.