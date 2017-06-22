Celebrate Canada Day With 150 Cool (Not Kitschy) Canadian Buys

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada is celebrating a milestone—150 years since Confederation, to be exact. In honour of this event, brands both homegrown and from abroad are creating a slew of limited-edition Canadiana that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Fancy a pair of customizable glasses from Holt Renfrew, designed and made in PEI? Or how about a limited-edition Canada 150 Hermès scarf?
We’ve collected all these specialty items to shop right here. Plus, we’ve rounded out our list with plenty of crowd-pleasing iconic Canadian favourites, like a striped blanket from Hudson’s Bay, a logo sweat suit from Roots and some homegrown indie beauty brands that are on our radar, like Binu-Binu soaps and Poetic Blends face oils.
Scroll through the gallery below for all our awesome 150 picks. HBD, Canada!