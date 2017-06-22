Celebrate Canada Day With 150 Cool (Not Kitschy) Canadian Buys

These patriotic picks are so much chicer than a Canada flag bucket hat…

0

Canada is celebrating a milestone—150 years since Confederation, to be exact. In honour of this event, brands both homegrown and from abroad are creating a slew of limited-edition Canadiana that we can’t wait to get our hands on. Fancy a pair of customizable glasses from Holt Renfrew, designed and made in PEI? Or how about a limited-edition Canada 150 Hermès scarf?

We’ve collected all these specialty items to shop right here. Plus, we’ve rounded out our list with plenty of crowd-pleasing iconic Canadian favourites, like a striped blanket from Hudson’s Bay, a logo sweat suit from Roots and some homegrown indie beauty brands that are on our radar, like Binu-Binu soaps and Poetic Blends face oils.

Scroll through the gallery below for all our awesome 150 picks. HBD, Canada!

1 of 150

Previous
Next

Bite Beauty

Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Flag Red, $30, sephora.ca

Previous
Next

Related:
The Most Beautiful Beaches Across Canada
Ryan Reynolds vs. Ryan Gosling: Let’s Settle This Once and For All
The Best Parks and Retreats for Camping Your Way Across Canada 

The Canada Project: A Red maple leaf logo.

 

This post is part of The Canada Project, a representative survey of Canadians from across the country. You can find out more right here.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources