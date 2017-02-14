14 Wines That Pair Well with Being Single on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, or rather, “Singles Awareness Day” is upon us once again. For those who find themselves without a hot hunk of love to celebrate this Hallmark holiday with, we have the next best thing.

Mackenzie Brisbois, winemaker and vineyard manager at Trail Estate Winery in Prince Edward County, knows the power of a good bottle of vino and this Valentine’s Day, she shared 14 of her top picks for every “single” situation.

Treat yourself to an evening in with a partner that has a full body, lovely bouquet, and potentially, even some great mouthfeel.

Related:

Meet Hilarious Wine Reviewer Marissa Ross of Ask a Wino

Fashion x Food: 5 Ways to Own the Wine List

Why Being Single Sucks: What No One Wants to Talk About

“Why I’m Giving Up Dating Men and Just Staying Home”