My Tinder Matches Tell Me About Their Ideal V-Day Date

V-Day is a day that notoriously focuses on what women supposedly want: the cliched chocolate, flowers, romantic dinner, blah, blah, blah. But what do dudes really want from this semi-noxious holiday? I turned to the most reliable source for man-pinions: Tinder! I asked over 50 of my Tinder matches what their “ideal valentines date” would be. Although I’m p. sure most guys were just telling me what I wanted to hear, a few went into great detail and deserve an A+ for creativity. Here’s what I learned:
Most men are just thirsty for…drinks. And a lot of food.
The majority of the responses I got had something to do with food, wine and beer. But don’t worry: they also assured me they work out in between, so we cool.
Some even showed off their cooking know-how by getting into legit menu-planning.
Other men had a extremely elaborate responses that ranged from potentially canned (you already know the type of massage oil, bro?) to anti-V-Day to a scavenger hunt straight out of a mid-2000’s rom-com.
You always want what you can’t have.
Some of the best answers came from men who were 3162 km away #foreversingle.
Some charmers cut right to the chase. It is Tinder, after all…
