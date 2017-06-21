Your Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

While some of us might still think of summer as a series of long, lazy days, the reality is usually less than languid. That said, it’s important to carve out some time for yourself right now.

Astrologically, these summer months hold strong themes around personal and professional growth—and you need to act on this stuff while you can.

Neptune, Pluto, and Chiron are all retrograde this season, which can stir up #allthefeels. Secrets can come to the surface. Old wounds that have been shoved deep down inside might rise up and beg to be healed.

Patterns and habits can be broken in the months to come, as can situations that are holding you back. Think: Toxic workplace scenarios, frenemies and unhealthy romances. Taking time for yourself will allow you to listen to your intuition and get things on a new, better track.

Plus, August brings a lunar eclipse in Aquarius on August 7, and a solar eclipse in Leo on August 21. Eclipses are catalysts for change. Those changes can come in many forms, from breakthroughs to breakups.

Whatever happens, don’t fight your feelings. Don’t ignore your own healing and your own priorities for the sake of someone else’s expectations. The universe is giving us all time this summer to get our shizz together. Pay attention to the messages that life is sending your way.

Mercury retrograde also begins August 12 through to September 5. If plans start to fall through or travel gets delayed, Mercury might be up to his old tricks.

But Mercury retrograde is about much more than glitches. These retrograde periods give us time to pause, reflect and correct course if needed. So if life is telling you to slow down mid-August, listen.

There is still plenty of opportunity for romance, support, connection, ease and comfort in the season ahead—hence the seesaw effect this summer brings. Lucky Jupiter is finally direct after being retrograde since early February. It’s still moving through the creative, social sign of Libra, encouraging us all to strengthen our bonds and networks.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will move through friendly Gemini, loving Cancer and expressive Leo, helping conversations flow and sparks fly between friends, partners and potential new loves.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

Here’s a more in-depth look at what’s coming up for your sign this summer:

