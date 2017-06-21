Your Virgo Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

For Virgos, self-care is the path to transformation this summer.

Throughout July, the pressure’s on to get clear about your needs, and whether they are being met within your relationships—or if anyone else is even aware of what they are. Your sign is wired to serve, but you can’t succeed in your mission to be there for others if you’re not taking care of yourself.

Remember that this extends to your professional life, too. Don’t shy away from a humble brag or two. The stars are showing that it’s time to let your hard work pay off.

If you’re in a committed relationship, check in with your partner about how things are going. Even if all is well, it wouldn’t hurt to start thinking of what more you can build upon. And if you’ve realized that you *are* experiencing some gaps within your union, this is the time to make repairs.

Love is out there for single Virgos this summer, but beware of major intensity. Emotions can run high all season. You may meet someone who is just a bit too much for you—or who pressures you to go beyond your comfort zone.

Be careful, too, not to question a spark when it does show up. Something that seems too good to be to true could end up being the real deal; don’t blow it. Signals can get crossed when Mercury, your ruler, goes retrograde August 12.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

