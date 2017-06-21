Your Taurus Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

Be careful what you ask for, Taurus, because you just might get it. Your summer is starting off with plenty of opportunities to take a step or two towards the life you really want.

Remember that good things take time, including success. July shows you sitting on a field of potential, but it’s up to you to make it grow.

Keep in mind, though, that you might have to work solo on any special goals, at least for now. Power struggles can come up early on this season. Watch out for jealousy both personally and professionally. Someone might want what you’ve got and could perceive you as a threat.

Do a gut check. If you feel like something is off, it probably is. Step up, clear the air and move as best you can. You’ve got way bigger things to spend time on than people who are throwing shade.

Besides, there are plenty of folks out there right now who are ready to recognize your talent and support you along the way. You’re magnetic this summer; use your charisma to your advantage.

August looks perfect for slowing down. Think: small gatherings and lots of lounger time.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

