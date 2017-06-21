Your Scorpio Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth



Do you ever think of yourself as a catalyst, Scorpio? Do you pay attention to what kind of influence you have on those around you?

Pluto, your ruler, has been retrograde since April 20, and won’t go direct until September 28. Pluto is the planet of death and rebirth—you, Scorpio, are the zodiac’s connection to the underworld—and so when it’s retrograde, it really forces you to dig deep beneath the surface to see what needs to change.

You might find yourself more aware than before about the presence that you bring when you walk into a room. You might also learn how others see you—for better or for worse—and the impact of your words and actions.

This is a summer of honesty. There’s deep opportunity to get real with yourself, especially if the way you want to be perceived is vastly different from how you’re actually coming across.

Pluto retrograde can feel uncomfortable because it brings up the things we don’t always want to see. For you, Scorpio, the summer months bring opportunities to see relationships that are making you feel weak, unworthy or lesser than.

There are also opportunities to identify where you have compromised your power, as well as where you may have wounded others. Now, you have the chance to address any past mistakes.

Remember, Scorpio, that your strength is in wiping the slate clean and starting over. New beginnings await. You can decide where they start.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

