Your Sagittarius Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

What’s driving you these days, Sagittarius? This summer is ripe for ambition, especially if you’re pursuing an idea that can challenge you intellectually without compromising your freedom.

Jupiter, your ruler, has been squaring off with Pluto throughout the year. This can lead to mounting pressure to succeed and create an urge for greater achievements.

You might be willing to do anything to get to the top, Sag, but the weeks ahead show that it’s important to balance out your determination with your capacity to love.

Don’t forget that there are people who want you, need you and adore you. You don’t have to do it all at once—especially not at the expense of your social ties.



Jupiter was retrograde for much of 2017, and just went direct on June 9. Its retrograde might have had you feeling a bit stuck, to the point where you might have started pushing even harder towards your goals.

It might not seem like the right time to ease up on yourself, Sag, especially if you feel you have to make up for lost ground. But the weeks ahead look like an important time to reassess the health of your relationships. Make sure they’re still living, breathing and flowing—and that you are, too.



Late August can bring a lucky break, as well as some relief from the pressure you’ve been feeling. Let the tension lift, and allow yourself to unwind.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

