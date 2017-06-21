Your Pisces Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

Neptune, your ruler, is retrograde until November 22, making this a summer to get real.

What does that mean, exactly? Neptune rules dreams and illusions, fantasy and imagination.

Neptune retrograde asks you to take off any masks you’ve been wearing to hide your true self. It also blocks any escape routes you’ve created to avoid painful realities, truths or wounds that you’ve yet to heal.

Now is the time to bare your soul and look at what you’re working with. As hard as that might sound, this summer holds tremendous potential for you to get clearer than ever about who you are and what you were put on this planet to do.

Your identity is ready for a makeover. This isn’t to time hide or to shy away from your history—or your healing. Instead, you should learn how to stand even taller, stronger and more certain.

This is also a time to get clear about how you want to feel, and what has to change in order to get there. Wave goodbye to confusion.

Relationships may start to seem a bit foggy as we get into August. If you’re feeling pressured to make a commitment or decision, you might want to hold off until later in the month—or even into September.

The more time you make for your own personal growth, the clearer things will become as fall moves in.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

