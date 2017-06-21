Your Libra Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

It seems like your name is on everyone’s lips these days, Libra, and for good reason: You’re full of brilliant advice, witty comments and sharp ideas.

In July, your main struggle may be in choosing between social connections and alone time. To strike a balance, you might want to seek out a book club or workshop.

Jupiter is still in your sign, where it’s been since September 2016. Jupiter opens doors, and there’s still time this summer to knock on a few more if you need to.

July holds some important moments where you can gain momentum in your career. Think about what you want to be known or recognized for by this time next year. Even the conversations you’re having when you’re out can bring up some important connections and ideas about your direction.



Be aware of applying too much pressure on yourself by mid-August, though. It looks like doubt might creep into some plans and dreams that you were otherwise feeling pretty good about. Re-commit to your goals and put together a backup plan if need be. It’s not time to give up, but it might be time to take a break.

To help with that, why not create a sacred space at home; a little nook to escape, meditate and chill.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

