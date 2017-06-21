Your Leo Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

Where is your power hiding, Leo? You’ll find it through change and growth. What are you most willing to give life to this summer? Throughout July, you look to be standing on the threshold of tremendous personal change, particularly in how you move through the world.

For the better part of that month, you could feel divided between who you are, and who you are becoming—especially because the new you isn’t quite ready to be revealed yet. On July 23, the new moon in Leo (which acts as your astrological new year) can help you to explore any personal power that remains a mystery to you.

Love can burn fast and bright this summer for unattached Leos, but it can also bring a level of intensity that might be a bit too heavy right now. Beware of anyone who seems to have a secretive side that you just can’t figure out; you could find yourself meeting people who aren’t all they claim to be.

You also want to be careful that you don’t get distracted from yourself. Because you can’t embrace the changes that are up ahead if you’re caught up in someone else’s drama, right?

By August, you might be hunkering down at home, working on a master plan for your year ahead. Fight the FOMO, Leo—yes, you might miss a few hangouts, but you’ll be tapping into a new, exciting chapter in your life.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

