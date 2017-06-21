Your Gemini Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

Open up, Gemini. You’re a natural communicator, no question, but July will ask you to take your conversations to a new level. We’re talking about depth, vulnerability, sensitivity, emotional availability. Challenge yourself to share something you’ve been afraid to say. Show a different side of yourself—one that might surprise even your closest friends.

And don’t forget that listening can be part of this, too. We know you’re not one to hold back on speaking your mind, but remember that opinions and advice aren’t always what every conversation needs—especially when someone is pouring their heart out. Think about how you might be able to give differently within your relationships.

Lowering your guard and softening your approach could end up getting you the key to someone’s heart. Exploring new emotional realms can also amp up your creativity. If you’ve been thinking about writing a book, starting a blog, hitting an open mic night or exploring any other project that will get your story out there, now is the time to do it.

Your ability to distill your ideas into something powerfully emotive will be strong well into August—for better or for worse. You could find that your head is in the clouds as the summer carries on. Passion projects can take priority while real-life responsibilities suddenly seem completely tedious. Give yourself some slack and let your imagination lead the way. A game-changing epiphany may be waiting for you.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

