Your Capricorn Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

No one’s going to tell you what to do, Capricorn, at least not this summer.

Welcome to realm of rebellion, Capricorn-style. July has you questioning your professional path (but then, when is your mind not on work?) and whether it’s giving you the authority, autonomy and growth you’re looking for.

Capricorns who feel particularly stifled might be taking some drastic steps to change their career situations ASAP. But no matter what level of constraint you’re operating at, change is in the wind.



Brushes with authority—as in bad bosses or oppressive, outdated expectations—might also have you searching for new roads to follow, but not before you find different approaches to speak up for yourself.

The Full Moon in Capricorn the weekend of July 8 offers an opportunity to gain insight into which doors need to close in your career. You might want to think back to any goals you were working towards at the end of 2016, when the New Moon was in Capricorn. Check in now to see what’s working, what isn’t and what’s still on track.

In July and August, brilliant business ideas might hit you like lightning. Signing up for a summer or fall class might become a priority as you begin to realize your vision for your future self.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

