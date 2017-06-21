Your Cancer Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

You’re usually the sign that gets typecast as a homebody, but you so often prove that wrong. This summer is no exception.

Now is your time to grab the reigns. The Sun is in your sign for most of July, putting you in the spotlight. It’s your birthday, your new year. What will you do with it? What will you claim as your own?

Control, direction and assertion all look to be major themes early in the season. Sure, these traits might not always come as easily as you would like, but it’s time to change that.

Think back to the beginning of 2017: What has felt out of control this year? What do you keep putting off? Start taking action now.

It will be important that you’re being purposeful with your goals this summer, because people are going to want your time and attention. But are you really focusing on the right things? Only you can decide.

By August, your urge for freedom is growing. Your ruler, the Moon, is full on August 7, in the sign of Aquarius. This day also brings a lunar eclipse. Be prepared for electrifying breakthroughs.

As a result, you could realize you need a little more space within your relationships and routines. Don’t hold back on asking for it, either. It’s time to take up more room in this world, Cancer, and you can’t do it on a crowded stage.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

