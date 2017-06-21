Your Aries Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

This might sound like terrible advice, but let confusion guide your way this summer.



Throughout July, career goals might feel like they need a major revamp in order to better align with what you feel your true purpose is—though you might still be in the process of figuring out exactly what that is. This is where confusion can become an ally.

Aries are notorious for rushing into new things. Don’t force yourself to come to a conclusion on anything just yet. Play. Open up to new ideas about who you are and what’s really important to you spiritually and emotionally at this time. The answers will come, but for now, your best bet is to assume the role of seeker and let yourself explore whatever new possibilities are calling to you.

By August, you’ll have a better sense of how you want to direct any newfound inspiration—though don’t be too surprised if it means letting go of some old dreams in order to make way for new ones.

If you’re looking for love, August is holding open a door for romance though you might have to send out an invitation. Mars in Leo can help you find the right words if you’re ready to make a move.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

