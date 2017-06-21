Your Aquarius Summer #Goals Horoscope by Cool-Girl Astrologist Liz Worth

What do you believe your gift to the world might be, Aquarius? If you had to choose just one thing to bring forward in this lifetime, what would you want leave behind?

This isn’t to say that you only have one thing to offer—hardly. Your ideas are infinite, and your courage to pursue them isn’t going anywhere.

But this summer feels like a special time for you; a time to carve out at least a few hours each week to devote to your creativity, your ideals, and your grand plan for the future. Pick one thing that you desperately want to create, complete, or achieve in this lifetime and start making it happen.

There is something about this summer that seems to scream, “Destiny.” That word can mean different things to different people. What does it mean to you? The passion project you choose to take on in the coming months should feel as inevitable as fate itself.

There’s also something highly independent about your energy this season. Pay extra close attention to what comes up for you with the full moon in Aquarius on August 7. There is also a lunar eclipse that day, which can act as a catalyst for rapid change, personally and socially.

By then, you might be called to explore some new spiritual paths. Seek out a tarot workshop, group meditation session or even an astrology class. Experiment. It’s a season for you to feel untethered to commitments beyond your own priorities.

Liz Worth is a Toronto-based tarot reader and astrologer.

