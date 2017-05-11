Scrolling through online dating profiles can seem incredibly repetitive—especially if you’re just looking at the photos. There’s the man laughing in a suit at his friend’s wedding, the guy clutching a drink at the bar with his buds and a shocking number of dudes holding big-ass fish they’ve presumably caught.

Then there are those classic profiles that don’t show you the person’s face at all.

While most of us swipe left on those pics, Priya-Alika Elias decided to take a chance on a modern-day blind date.

And lucky for us, the Boston-based lawyer and a writer decided to share all the details on Twitter—for an epic saga that reads like a romantic tragi-comedy. We can’t be sure if it’s real or not, but saga is reads like a pretty epic romantic tragi-comedy regardless.

It all began with an OKCupid with a photo of a man looking at a mountain:

impossible to tell anything from those pictures except that the person possesses part of a face. not to be faceist but i need a whole face — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

but his profile was interesting. he had written dozens of paragraphs about all the places he’d been too. but not in a braggy way ya know — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

so i was like “okay cool this guy seems interesting let’s meet”

he suggested dinner

at SIX PM — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

i replied “i don’t eat dinner that early. i’m brown” — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

i say “let’s just get coffee instead?”

he says okay

so i go to the cafe around six

it’s snowing like a motherfucker outside — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

Not a great start so far, but she perseveres…

i walk in and spend ten minutes unwinding my scarf/taking off the 45 layers of outside clothes you need in Boston in January

i look around — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

nobody! NOT A SOUL. just a pile of coats on a chair

i’m like ‘okay cool this dude isn’t punctual. that’s something we have in common” — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

i get a coffee and wait

5 minutes pass

10 minutes

then, TO MY EVERLASTING HORROR-THE PILE OF COATS MOVES — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

…reveals its face, and says in a voice like dry leaves rubbing together “hello are you priya?”

guys

GUYS.

guys — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

Clearly, it’s not the face she was expected to see. According to Elias, her conservative estimate of the suitor was a man in his late 70s

we are not talking old like your dad. we are not talking old like George Clooney. we are not talking old like “doesn’t get memes” old — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

Despite the age gap, she decided to sit down with him

eventually i relax. i felt like you would if you were talking to your granddad by the fire

i ask him about his OKC profile — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

he gives me the most innocuous answer you can give anyone “i’m writing a book & i wanted to put something in about social media these days” — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

i figured he was too old to understand that okcupid wasn’t SOCIAL MEDIA it was a dating site. like to meet people for SEX

old ppl-mistake — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

NBD right? anyway it’s now 7 o clock and dude is like “i had better get going”

i was all solicitous like “of course! be careful out there” — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

But then things take a turn…

THEN

he lays a wizened hand on my arm

we both look at it

it feels really small and cold and dry

like a twig

or AN OLD MAN’S HAND ON MY ARM — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

he says “i live two blocks down and i dont really use my dick a lot but the women have told me they prefer my mouth” — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

I DON’T REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THAT. I BLACKED OUT. SOMETIMES THE HUMAN BODY DOES THAT, TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM TRAUMA — CAT GRANDMA (@priya_ebooks) May 10, 2017

Elias added that this story took place a while ago and she considers it hilarious, not horrific. And so ends yet another classic take of online dating. Stay safe out there friends.

