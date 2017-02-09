If the thought of pulling out a giant wand from the bedside table is uncomfortable, consider starting small, says Robin Milhausen, associate professor of family relations and human sexuality at the University of Guelph. A lot of new vibrators fit in the palm of your hand and if you’re still feeling shy, try introducing it as a massaging tool for the neck and shoulders, before migrating under the sheets.

