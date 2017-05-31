WTF Is Covfefe? The Internet’s Epic Responses to Trump’s Midnight Tweet

The 45th president of the United States of America once said, “I know words, I know the best words. But there’s no better word than stupid.”

Despite that legendary statement, President Donald Trump has once again proved himself wrong, gifting the Twitterverse with a new word that may be the very definition of stupid.

Last night, just after the clock struck 12 p.m., President Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”—prompting concerned members of the public to ask the big question: WTF DOES THAT MEAN?

that was the moment Trump became prsiduvhirw pic.twitter.com/fKVPPNVFH0 — Anthony Brian Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) May 31, 2017

Though the president has since deleted his late-night musing from Twitter, he woke up this morning ready to fuel the 140-character fire tweeting:

Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

And ohhhhh boy, did the internet “enjoy” this latest gift/curse. If you saw the trending term and thought, like a rational human, that you could look up this word in the dictionary, don’t bother.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Instead, it has fallen to the internet masses to crowdsource the meaning behind this new term/likely typo—and the responses did not disappoint.

Now this is what the internet should be about. pic.twitter.com/959KUUNmMJ — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) May 31, 2017

Note to @FT staff. We’re going to move our daily negative press covfefe to 11am today. pic.twitter.com/TlZTbsZpTC — Peter Spiegel (@SpiegelPeter) May 31, 2017

In Canada, we spell it couvfefe. #covfefe — Keith VD (@kvdonck) May 31, 2017

Maybe Covfefe is Trump’s safeword and he’s finally telling us he’s had enough. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 31, 2017

Now use it in a sentence…

Survivor: Covfefe. Coming next spring — Chris (@ChrisTaylor8859) May 31, 2017

“And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe” pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I’ll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

But also, don’t let all the #covfefe memes distract you from the actually super serious presidential move on the horizon. According to Axios, Trump will be withdrawing from the Paris Agreement:

If @realdonaldtrump withdraws from #ParisAgreement, the US will be 1 of only 3 countries not participating: https://t.co/vGBGPgzh9E — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 31, 2017

Internet concerned about Trump’s sanity following #covfefe tweet. Trump proves concerns are justified by pulling out of #ParisAgreement — Richard Hine (@richardhine) May 31, 2017

In conclusion, this user speaks for us all:

