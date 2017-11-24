“You Don’t Deserve A Bullet:” Uma Thurman Has a Chilling Message for Harvey Weinstein

In a terrifically foreboding Instagram post, Uma Thurman sent a warning to Harvey Weinstein. “I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet. Stay tuned,” she wrote on Thursday alongside a photo of herself as The Bride, her vengeance-obsessed Kill Bill character.

Thurman, who worked with the disgraced producer on the Kill Bill films and Pulp Fiction, had been reluctant to speak until now, saying she would do so when she was “ready.” Her post made it clear that she has also been the target of unwanted sexual advances and told her followers to “stay tuned.”

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” she wrote. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact.”

Thurman joins a growing list of actors, including Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan, who are speaking out about Weinstein’s alleged behaviour. Last month, Lupita Nyong’o wrote a shocking piece for the New York Times about her experience with Weinstein before she became famous.

Related:

These Celebs Reacted to Harvey Weinstein in the Worst Way

Rose McGowan Isn’t Buying Ben Affleck’s Harvey Weinstein Statement—And Neither Are We

From Nick Carter to Charlie Rose: An Ever-Expanding List of Post-Weinstein Accusations