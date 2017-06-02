The Interweb can be a shady place.

And yet in the madness that followed President Donald Trump officially announcing the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Twitter became the sole bright spot in an otherwise dark and depressing reality. ICYMI, the Paris Agreement is a joint undertaking by countries around the world to combat climate change. The U.S. is now one of three countries, the others being Syria and Nicaragua, that are not part of the global agreement.

In response to President Trump’s actions, global leaders and CEOs ditched their typical diplomatic and coy rhetoric for pure unbridled sass and hit “Tweet.”

Here, are the best throw downs from world leaders, politicians and CEOs (not even Disney could resist!) to restore your faith that humanity maybe isn’t headed for complete destruction as quickly as we think:

A historic mistake. The world is moving forward together on climate change. Paris withdrawal leaves American workers & families behind. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

We’re already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2017

We’re disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals. — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

As a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

He tried. But we failed our children. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

And while nobody wins when a global leader reneges on a country’s commitment to climate change, I think the rest of us can at least comfort one another in the cocoon of shade cast by French president Emmanuel Macron. *Le mic drop*

Related:

5 Reasons We’re Excited/Terrified for An Inconvenient Sequel

Girl Abroad: Climate Change

10 Charities to Donate to, Based on What You Hated Most About 2016