It’s U.S. President Donald Trump’s 71st birthday today, and we have to say it’s hard to believe just how much he has done during his seven decades here on earth. From multiple sexual assault allegations, to denying global warming and withdrawing the U.S. from an international climate change agreement, to firing F.B.I. director James Comey, Trump has a lot to commemorate (here’s an extensive list of everything he’s done lately).

While The Donald may celebrate his fleeting youth by crashing a party at one of his golf courses, or downing a fancy KFC dinner, or unleashing a Twitter tirade, here at FLARE we’re less enthused. Here’s 71 things that are more fun than celebrating Trump’s birthday.

1. Waiting in line to get a new health card picture—on the weekend

2. Watching a sex scene on TV with your parents

3. Shopping for a bathing suit in February

4. Going to IKEA with a new partner

5. Getting a Brazilian wax

6. Barfing out of a cab—and then having to pay the driver $50 for clean-up

7. Peeing in a Porta Potty while wearing a romper

8. Killing a spider in your shower

9. Watching paint dry

10. Scrapping old gum off the bottom of a chair

11. In-flight turbulence

12. Watching the “spinning wheel” on Mac computers

13. Taking a spinning class

14. Night terrors

15. Extracting partially-digested grass from your dog’s bum

16. Crossing the street on crutches whilst a major blast of wind blows your skirt over your head

17. Getting dumped via email

18. Developing a pelvic stress fracture mid-half marathon—and finishing the race

19. Sitting in front of a child who kicks the back of your seat for a 16-hour airplane flight

20. Grating fresh ginger with a low-quality grater while trying to avoid taking a chunk out of your fresh manicure

21. Going a week without showering

22. Getting a full head of highlights while battling a pounding hangover headache

23. Lugging two overstuffed suitcases down several flights of stairs

24. Eating an iPhone

25. Stubbing your toe

26. Stepping in dog poo

27. Sitting through a three-hour long keynote speech

28. Getting violently ill with food poisoning and camping out next to a toilet

29. Going on a date with Eric Trump

30. Reading Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success by Ivanka Trump

31. Finding hair in your food

32. Having the fire alarm in your building go off every morning at precisely 3:30 a.m. for one hour straight

33. Having to replace all of the liquids you consume with vodka for an entire week

34. Standing behind an old person at the grocery-store checkout who pays solely in nickels

35. Punching yourself every time Sean Spicer says he hasn’t “had a conversation with the president about that”

36. Having the flu during a week-long beach vacation

37. Picking soggy bits of fruit and other unidentified food matter out of the kitchen drain with bare fingers

38. Running into your ex on the street while you’re wearing sweatpants

39. Drunk texting your boss

40. Making it onto The Bachelor, then being picked for a 2-on-1 date

41. Hand-drying a large head of romaine lettuce, one leaf at a time, without a salad spinner

42. Accidentally hitting the “Like” button on Facebook while creeping your partner’s ex

43. Pulling a tick out of your dog

44. Dropping a steaming hot slice of pizza on the sidewalk

45. Attending Fyre Festival

46. Getting stung by a jellyfish

47. Wearing soaking wet socks all day

48. Watching Donald Trump get his spray tan

49. Cutting your legs shaving

50. Getting multiple parking tickets in the same day

51. Getting fresh bangs in May and enduring a full summer of Curly Bang Syndrome

52. Walking into a glass door

53. Changing a stinky diaper

54. Giving a presentation whilst having food stuck in your teeth

55. Cleaning up sun-baked cat barf

56. Having to tell a group of young children that Santa Claus isn’t real

57. Getting a root canal without any freezing aids

58. Cutting a lemon with an open-finger wound

59. Swimming next to a discarded Band-Aid in a public pool

60. Getting trapped on the subway in the middle of the summer—without air conditioning

61. Sitting next to an obnoxious laugher during a movie

62. Being attacked by mosquitoes

63. Listening to the sound of nails on a chalkboard for hours on repeat

64. Pumping gas in a snowstorm

65. Having sun blind you while you’re driving

66. Blowing your nose with brown paper towel

67. Going into a bathroom stall where there’s no toilet paper

68. Stepping on Lego

69. Getting catfished

70. Scrubbing every single baseboard in your house

71. Wistfully picturing Trump’s 75th birthday, when he’ll just be on a reality show instead of turning his entire country into one

