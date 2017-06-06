Twitter Schools Trudeau After He Says Female PM “Long Overdue”

The PM talked about how ‘special’ it would be to have a woman in the role on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Cue the history lesson on Twitter

  0
Trudeau on Live with Kelly and Ryan: Justin Trudeau takes a selfie with Kelly Rip and Ryan Seacrest.

(Photo: Twitter / @LiveKellyRyan)

We all knew what we were in for with an interview that opened like this: “How does your wife feel about you being named the sexiest politician alive?”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got lobbed plenty of softballs on his much-hyped appearance on popular American morning show Live with Kelly & Ryan Monday in Niagara Falls, Ont.: What was it like growing up the child of a Prime Minister? What’s with those Star Wars socks?

But some Canadians were surprised their #feminist leader failed to give a shout out to our nation’s first woman PM while musing about his own daughter’s future.

Trudeau on Live with Kelly and Ryan: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, speaks with Kelly Ripa, centre, and Ryan Seacrest during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Monday, June 5, 2017.

(Photo: Photo, Aaron Lynett/CP)

After joking about the PM taking off his shirt (“it is awfully hot right now, don’t you think?” host Kelly Ripa mused), conversation turned to Trudeau’s kids and their own future. “If you had to predict and say ‘Which one of my kids had to be prime minister,’ which would you put your money on?” she asked.

Trudeau didn’t take the bait to pick favourites. “But I will say, I have one daughter [Ella-Grace, 8] and there is something very special about imagining a woman prime minister,” he said. “I think it’s long overdue, I just don’t think we have to wait that long, I think it should be sooner than that.”

He didn’t mention Kim Campbell, a Conservative Party leader who became Canada’s first woman prime minister in June 1993 and held the post until the federal election later that year. Twitter noticed:

(To be fair, Campbell was elected leader of the Conservative Party after Brian Mulroney resigned, so she took over as PM in an existing government. Trudeau referred to her later in the day during Question Period.)

The TV appearance was a clear public relations move. Trudeau took the chance to say he and U.S. president Donald Trump “have a good constructive relationship,” but they “don’t agree” on the environment “because I think there are a lot of good jobs on the environment that we’re building towards.”

Let’s just hope we never see him wearing the socks Ripa and her co-host Ryan Seacrest gave him (below).

Trudeau on Live with Kelly and Ryan: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, holds up a pair of socks that he received as a gift from Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, holds up a pair of socks that he received as a gift from Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. (Photo, Aaron Lynett/CP)

Related:
#ChrissySentMe: How Tragedy Encouraged Canadians to Take Action
What Indigenous Activist Want You to Know About the MMIWG Inquiry
10 Powerful Photos of Syrian Refugees Living Across Canada

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources