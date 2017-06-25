25 People Share Why They Came Out to Toronto’s Pride Weekend

Love is love

0

Across the country, communities came together on the July 23-25 weekend to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. FLARE was in Toronto for the country’s largest Pride celebration, and the 2017 event did not disappoint.

Kicking off with the Trans March on Friday, the Dyke March on Saturday and culminating in the massive Pride March on Sunday, thousands took to the streets in Toronto. For the second year in a row, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched in the parade, and this year, he walked alongside Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto mayor John Tory, in addition to an estimated 150 different organizations.

But big name aside, Pride weekend is really about the community.

We asked people celebrating Toronto Pride to write down why they decided to come out and join the festivities. What they shared will hit you right in the feels.

1 of 25

Previous
Next

Toronto’s Trans March

“For anyone that wants love”

Previous
Next

Related: 

Pride Toronto’s New Director Tells Us What Her Job Is *Really* Like
Janaya Khan of Black Lives Matter on Building a More Inclusive Pride
12 Queer Women Talk #Pride

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources