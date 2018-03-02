Time’s Up Has Something Planned for the Oscars—and It’s Not a Dress Code

While the Oscars won’t follow in the footsteps of the Golden Globes with a blacked-out red carpet, that doesn’t mean that Time’s Up won’t be well-represented. The political movement is getting an even brighter spotlight during the awards show broadcast on Mar. 4.

The frontrunners for the cause, which sprung up last year in response to numerous sexual assault allegations in Hollywood, met on Thursday (Mar. 1) to confirm that both the message and the legal defense fund would have screen time. Prominent pioneers like Laura Dern and film producers Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay confirmed the news. “There’s a moment that’s been carved out,” Ava explained to reporters.

Celebrities, public figures and activists alike sprung into action soon after the first sexual assault cases against film mogul Harvey Weinstein emerged last year. After A-listers dressed in black to honour the cause at the Golden Globes, Time’s Up as quickly gained traction not only as a movement but as a fundraising initiative.

The organization, supported by Hollywood A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey, has raised $21 million to assist women across the country who need financial support. As of now, nearly 1,700 women have reached out for the help of more than 500 attorneys working pro bono. During a January appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Big Little Lies star Reese opened up about the movement, “There’s moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option. And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time.”

#TIMESUP solidarity party in full effect! A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:47pm PST

In the Academy Awards’ 90th year, female talent is finally starting to see more prominence in a wider array of awards categories. Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed Lady Bird, is the fifth woman to be nominated for best director. Similarly, cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Black Panther and Mudbound) is the first woman ever to be nominated in the cinematography category. This year’s Oscars is bound to make history!

