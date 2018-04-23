Royal Baby Alert: A First Glimpse of the New Little Prince!

Only hours after the birth of their new baby, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out to present the royal prince to the public. And OMG everyone, he is the cutest.

In a photo that was posted on Instagram by Kensington Palace, Her Royal Highness—dressed in a dazzling red Jenny Packham dress and heels (!!!)—holds her precious newborn as the Duke of Cambridge smiles widely alongside her. The *seriously* adorable photo is captioned: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son have traveled home to Kensington Palace today. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received.”

LOOK. AT. THOSE. TINY. FINGERS. PEEKING. OUT. FROM. THAT. BLANKET!

Earlier today, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy at 6:01 a.m. EST. He weighed in at a v. healthy 8lbs 7oz; both mother and child are “doing well.”

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The new prince will be fifth in line to the royal throne, after his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte.

Similar to his siblings—whose full names are Prince George Alexander Louis and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana—the new royal babe will likely have three monikers, and will be named after a prominent British monarch. (The most likely contenders, according to British bookies, are Arthur, Albert and Philip.)

The exciting news comes only five hours after Kensington Palace announced that Her Royal Highness was in labour via Twitter, sharing that early this morning the Duchess of Cambridge travelled to St. Mary’s Hospital from Kensington Palace with the Duke of Cambridge by her side.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Queen, of course, was the first to be informed of the baby’s birth, followed by the families of William and Kate. According to the Palace, they are all “delighted with the news.”(Obvi.) Now, William and Kate have a little time to enjoy their baby boy.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Since this is a royal baby, Duchess Catherine had a massive medical team waiting on her: two obstetricians, three midwives, three anaesthetists, four theatre staff, two special-care baby unit staff, four paediatricians, one lab technician and three to four hospital managers. Thankfully, Kate tends to have easy, natural labours (well, as easy as pushing a baby out can be), so she actually only used the midwives and her OBs when she gave birth to George and Charlotte; the rest of the 23-strong team was there just in case of an emergency.

Stay tuned for more information on the newest royal babe!

Related:

Meet The Rock’s New Baby Girl Plus All the Other Celebrity Babies of 2018

“I Wish I Hadn’t Lost My Virginity Before Marriage:” Nine Millennials Talk Sex and Religion

Please Stop Shaming the Buttless: Chrissy Teigen Wins Twitter, Again

