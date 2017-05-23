What should have been a magical night turned into mayhem when a bomb exploded immediately following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night. At least 22 people have died, including an 8-year-old girl and 18-year-old student, and 59 people were injured due to the blast in England’s Manchester Arena.

Grande had left the stage shortly before the explosion, which authorities have confirmed was the result of a suicide bomber, but she tweeted out a heartbreaking message soon after.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The artist has since suspended her Dangerous Woman tour indefinitely, according to TMZ. As the news continues to spread, other musicians joined Grande in expressing their heartfelt condolences for all the victims—noting that the event is even more tragic given that Grande’s fanbase is largely made up of young girls.

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Concerts are a place to heal, sing, love. I am so sad. Please stay safe and hold your loved ones. Sending prayers and love. — Ruth B. (@itsruthb) May 23, 2017

#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could’ve been any of us! I’m devastated! — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017 wishing I could give my friend @ArianaGrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had…https://t.co/GQXc9dmvsE — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 23, 2017 Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbroken about the news out of Manchester. We’re thinking of all the people affected by this senseless tragedy. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) May 23, 2017

I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017

CONCERTS SHOULD BE SPACES OF LOVE AND INCLUSION AND PEACE. How dare someone corrupt such a magical experience. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) May 23, 2017

I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

my heart is with u, Manchester. — ac (@alessiacara) May 23, 2017

Manchester, je suis avec vous… Tout mon amour / #Manchester I am with you… All my love, Céline xx… https://t.co/NvcJM5VYjz — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I’m so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Manchester I’m so sorry for the lives you lost yesterday — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Touched especially by all those queuing up to give blood. Manchester has truly shown what a strong and compassionate place it is. #LoveWins — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 23, 2017

A lot of crying going on here. So much love for Manchester x x x — Lily (@lilyallen) May 23, 2017

oh god…….my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight… — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Toronto’s Drake made it clear that the risk of this type of tragedy has been talked about on his team—a telling message of the times we are currently living in.

We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently. I was crushed today to hear it became a reality. My condolences to all of the families affected and we will be praying for all of Manchester. Also I am praying on peace of mind for Ariana. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 23, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Related:

Manchester Attack: What We Know So Far—More Details Coming In (Maclean’s)