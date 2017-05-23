“Shows Should Be Safe”: Musicians React to the Manchester Attack

Our thoughts go out to all the victims and their families

What should have been a magical night turned into mayhem when a bomb exploded immediately following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night. At least 22 people have died, including an 8-year-old girl and 18-year-old student, and 59 people were injured due to the blast in England’s Manchester Arena.

Grande had left the stage shortly before the explosion, which authorities have confirmed was the result of a suicide bomber, but she tweeted out a heartbreaking message soon after.

The artist has since suspended her Dangerous Woman tour indefinitely, according to TMZ. As the news continues to spread, other musicians joined Grande in expressing their heartfelt condolences for all the victims—noting that the event is even more tragic given that Grande’s fanbase is largely made up of young girls.

Toronto’s Drake made it clear that the risk of this type of tragedy has been talked about on his team—a telling message of the times we are currently living in.

