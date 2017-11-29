Matt Lauer Fired Over Allegations of “Inappropriate Sexual Behaviour”

A statement released by NBC early Wednesday morning revealed that journalist Matt Lauer has been fired from the network over allegations of “inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace.”

According to the statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, the complaint was filed by one of Lauer’s colleagues on Monday night, at which point the network conducted a “serious review” and found that Lauer had violated company standards.

The New York Post is reporting that Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staff member, who has not yet been named, during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. The unnamed source is believed to be the staffer who came forward to NBC on Monday. “There have been rumors about Matt having affairs with subordinates at NBC for years, but those were believed to be consensual. This incident in Rio was not,” Page Six was reportedly told by an unnamed source.

The NBC chairman notes in his statement that this is the first complaint that NBC has received about Lauer, but that there may be more victims that have not yet come forward.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” writes Lack in the statement. “Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.”

New York-based reporter Yashar Ali, who has written for New York Magazine and Huffington Post, tweeted that numerous other reporters, including himself, have been made aware of Lauer’s misconduct, even before the allegations against Harvey Weinstein surfaced.

Matt Lauer put the fear of god into these women. He had relationships with reporters outside NBC that he cultivated just for this purpose. They knew that. https://t.co/47UKT8DuJA — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 29, 2017

The statement was read in full by Today show co-host, and Lauer’s co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, who appeared visibly emotional on air. Guthrie notes that she had just learned the news earlier this morning as is “still processing all of this.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

“All we can say is that we are heartbroken. I am heartbroken for Matt, he is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many, may people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague that came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell,” said Guthrie. “And we are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these weeks: how do you reconcile your love for someone with the recognition that they have behaved badly? And I don’t know the answer to that.”

FLARE will continue to update this story as it develops.

