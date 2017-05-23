Manchester Attack: What We Know So Far—More Details Coming In

Details of an ongoing situation in Manchester following an explosion are still coming in

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

There was an explosion Monday night following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K., in the vicinity of the Manchester Arena.

Details are still coming in, but here is what we know so far:

• Manchester Police have confirmed there are 22 dead so far, with 59 injured.

• Confirmed among those deceased are an 18 year-old college student and an 8 year-old girl.

• The attacker has also been confirmed dead, and police believe they detonated an Improvised Explosive Device.

• Police are treating the explosion as a terrorist incident, carried out by one person. Police say they are still figuring out whether they was “part of a network.”

• Police also say they have arrested a 23 year-old man in connection with the incident.

• Manchester arena issued a statement last night that confirmed “there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night,” and that it “took place outside the venue in a public space.”

• Ariana Grande tweeted that she is “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have any words.”

• Here is how a witness described what she saw to Sky News.

• This morning, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, gave a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London. “All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people, but this attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice,” she said.

• She also said the police believe they know the identity of the perpetrator.

• U.S. President Donald Trump also issued a statement regarding the explosion. “So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are; they’re losers.”

• Of course, many of the concert attendees were young – some children. One man told Sky News that he and his wife and daughter began to leave the concert slightly early to beat traffic, and walked through the venue’s main entrance on their way out. As they left, they “heard a massive bang” behind them. In the aftermath, he said, “there were young children terrified, crying their eyes out.”

• More eyewitness accounts detail the chaos that erupted as those in the arena tried to evacuate the building.

• The U.K.’s terror alert system—first established in 2006 a year after a series of attacks in London left 50 dead—has been at “severe” since 2014.

U.K. terrorism alerts have been at severe since 2014, according to this graph.

• A vigil will be held this evening between 6pm and 7pm local time at Albert Square in Manchester.

With files from Associated Press

