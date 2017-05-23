There was an explosion Monday night following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K., in the vicinity of the Manchester Arena.

Details are still coming in, but here is what we know so far:

• Manchester Police have confirmed there are 22 dead so far, with 59 injured.

• Confirmed among those deceased are an 18 year-old college student and an 8 year-old girl.

• The attacker has also been confirmed dead, and police believe they detonated an Improvised Explosive Device.

• Police are treating the explosion as a terrorist incident, carried out by one person. Police say they are still figuring out whether they was “part of a network.”

• Police also say they have arrested a 23 year-old man in connection with the incident.

• Manchester arena issued a statement last night that confirmed “there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night,” and that it “took place outside the venue in a public space.”

• Ariana Grande tweeted that she is “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have any words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

• Here is how a witness described what she saw to Sky News.

‘As I turned around, BOOM! A man told us to run’ – Eyewitness mum was at the Manchester Arena concert with her 11-year-old daughter pic.twitter.com/Kh5vQ1LxDT — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 22, 2017

• This morning, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, gave a statement outside 10 Downing Street in London. “All acts of terrorism are cowardly attacks on innocent people, but this attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice,” she said.

• She also said the police believe they know the identity of the perpetrator.

• U.S. President Donald Trump also issued a statement regarding the explosion. “So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are; they’re losers.”

• Of course, many of the concert attendees were young – some children. One man told Sky News that he and his wife and daughter began to leave the concert slightly early to beat traffic, and walked through the venue’s main entrance on their way out. As they left, they “heard a massive bang” behind them. In the aftermath, he said, “there were young children terrified, crying their eyes out.”

“No nine-year-old girl should see that”: A witness says his daughter is “in bits” after the “worst” day of her life #ManchesterAttack pic.twitter.com/OGNFK8wChj — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2017

• More eyewitness accounts detail the chaos that erupted as those in the arena tried to evacuate the building.

“People were just running everywhere. It was total chaos.” – #Manchester Arena blast witnesses pic.twitter.com/jSyDtDBAqn — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) May 23, 2017

• The U.K.’s terror alert system—first established in 2006 a year after a series of attacks in London left 50 dead—has been at “severe” since 2014.

• A vigil will be held this evening between 6pm and 7pm local time at Albert Square in Manchester.

With files from Associated Press

