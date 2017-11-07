All the Men Who Have Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault So Far

After actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused 58-year-old Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him in 1986 —when he was just 14—many more men have come forward with allegations against the star.

From House of Cards staff to child actors to a journalist, here, all the people who have alleged Spacey sexually harassed or assaulted them. We will continue to update this post as necessary.

Harry Dreyfuss

In an essay for BuzzFeed, actor Harry Dreyfuss (who is the son of Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss) alleges that Spacey groped him when he was 18. The now 27-year-old wrote that he visited Spacey’s apartment in London, England with his father—who was starring in the Spacey-directed production of Complicit at the city’s Old Vic theatre—when the assault took place.

“It happened one night when the three of us were alone in Kevin’s apartment rehearsing my father’s lines,” Dreyfuss wrote. “My father didn’t see, and I didn’t tell him about the incident for many years.”

Dreyfuss alleges that Spacey put his hand on his thigh while his father was reading lines, and after the teen moved seats to get away from Spacey—twice—he followed and continued to inch his hand onto his crotch.

“Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand,” Dreyfuss wrote.

Multiple House of Cards employees

On Nov. 3, CNN published a story alleging at least eight former and current employees of the TV show House of Cards were sexually harassed or assaulted by Spacey. The crew wished to remain anonymous due to potential repercussions in their careers.

The House of Cards employees say that Spacey’s behaviour on set was “predatory” and included making crude comments or touching people without their consent. They also allege that the star targeted staff who were typically young and male and described the work environment Spacey created as “toxic.”

Justin Dawes

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Justin Dawes said that in 1988, when he was 16 years old, a 29-year-old Spacey invited him and a friend over to watch Roman Polanski’s film Chinatown. Instead of watching the movie, Spacey allegedly gave the teens alcohol and played gay pornography on the TV.

“He knew that I was in high school,” Dawes said to BuzzFeed. “It was pretty clear. It’s not like I was pretending to be an older, cooler person.”

Dawes said he and his friend left before anything else happened, though Spacey tried to ask them to stay.

Unnamed journalist

A journalist who wishes to remain unnamed told BuzzFeed that in the early 2000s, he interviewed Spacey at his office in London’s Old Vic theatre. After the interview, the journalist alleges that Spacey invited him to join him and some friends at a bar. The journalist said when he arrived at the bar, Spacey began aggressively groping him without his consent.

“He just kept reaching between my legs and, you know, just grabbing my dick,” he told BuzzFeed. “I would move his hand away, and say something that I thought was pretending was funny or whatever at first. And then I was starting to get annoyed by it, and that was pretty clear.”

When the journalist had enough and tried to leave the club, he alleges that Spacey followed him to the door.

“This man was screaming in my face outside of the main bar area, red-faced, spit flying out of his mouth, screaming at me with fury because I didn’t want to f-ck him. He was actually saying that I did want to and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable,” he said.

Mark Ebenhoch

Mark Ebenhoch, a military advisor who worked on the set of Outbreak in 1995, told BuzzFeed that one of Spacey’s assistants approached him one day and asked if he would engage in a sexual act with Spacey. Spacey was playing Lt. Col. Casey Schuler in the film.

“They asked flat out to engage in a sexual act. It was enough to stun me. It blew me away,” he told BuzzFeed. Ebenhoch told the outlet he didn’t remember the exact words of the proposition, but that the offer was “more than just ‘He’d like to meet you or get to know you.’”

Unnamed artist

As reported by Vulture on Nov. 2, an American artist who wishes to remain anonymous alleges that Spacey attempted to rape him when he was just 14. He told the outlet that he met Spacey in 1981 when he was a 12-year-old student in a weekend acting class and Spacey was a visiting instructor.

When the artist was 14, he said he reconnected with a then 24-year-old Spacey, and the two began a sexual relationship, which he characterized as consensual at the time, but later realized was predatory. One of their last interactions was the alleged assault.

“I guess he must have come up behind me and yanked down my baggy jeans, and he goes to f-ck me and I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want to.’ And he pushes hard, and grabs me, and starts shoving up against my asshole, and it hurts like a motherf-cker,” the artist told the outlet.

“I again tell him no, and he tries again. I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me. I’m sturdy, thankfully. I throw him off of me and I run crying down the stairs and out into the street and then suck it all up and go have dinner.”

Unnamed man

A man who wishes to remain anonymous told the BBC that when he was a teen in the 1980s, he woke up to Spacey lying on top of him. The man, who the BBC refers to as “John,” said he met Spacey in 1984, when he was 16, at a theatre. The following year, he said, Spacey invited him to spend the weekend at his apartment in New York, but it soon became evident that the Hollywood star was interested in the teen in “a way I wasn’t,” he told the outlet.

Spacey asked him to share his bed, but he refused and went to sleep on the sofa. He said he later heard Spacey crying from his bedroom, which John described as attention-seeking behaviour so he would respond to him. John remained on the sofa, but when he woke up, he alleges that the actor’s arms around him and his head was on his stomach.

“He was in his underwear, I was fully clothed. I supposed it was some sort of New York theatre actor ‘good morning,'” he told the outlet.

Unnamed actor who contacted the Old Vic’s helpline

Talking to BuzzFeed, an actor who wishes to remain anonymous said he contacted the Old Vic theatre’s helpline to report that Spacey sexually assaulted him in 2013. The actor said Spacey groped him in public places and treated the theatre “like a playground.”

BuzzFeed reports that after the man reported the incident to the theatre, a representative at the Old Vic’s called the allegations “false.”

Robert Cavazos

Mexican actor Robert Cavazos wrote on Facebook on Oct. 30 that Spacey tried to grope him against his will at London’s Old Vic theatre where the House of Cards star was the artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

Translated from Spanish, Cavazos wrote: “It was more common for this guy, when he was in the bar of his theatre, grabbing whoever caught his attention. I didn’t stand for it, but I know some people who were afraid to stop it.”

Cavazos also wrote that stories about Spacey’s inappropriate behaviour were “so common that it even became a local joke (in very bad taste).”

“I don’t remember how many people told me the same story: Spacey invited them to meet him to ‘talk about their careers,’” he shared on Facebook.

Tony Montana

In an interview with RadarOnline published on Oct. 31, filmmaker Tony Montana said that Spacey groped him at a Los Angeles bar in 2003. According to Montana, Spacey came to the bar with friends when Montana was editing a documentary and grabbed his crotch without consent.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told RadarOnline. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Montana said Spacey then told him, “This designates ownership.” After pushing Spacey’s hand off him and walking away, Montana alleges that Spacey followed him to the bathroom.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him,” Montana said. “One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home.’ They all ended up leaving.”

Anthony Rapp

In the first public allegation against Spacey, Rapp told BuzzFeed that when he was 14 years old, a 26-year-old Spacey invited him to a party at his apartment and tried to “seduce” him once the other partygoers had left. Rapp, who was the only child at the party, spent the night watching TV in a bedroom while the adults socialized. Once the party ended, Rapp said he wanted to go home.

“My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” he said. But, Rapp alleges, Spacey, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying,” which prevented the teen from leaving.



“My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk. He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

With files from Ishani Nath and Meghan Collie

